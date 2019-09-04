Easter Seals hosts fundraiser at DunnEnzie’s pizza in Kelowna

DunnEnzies Pizza and Pub in Kelowna will host a community fundraiser dinner and concert on Friday, Sept. 6, to raise funds to send youth and young adults with diverse abilities to Easter Seals Camp Winfield next summer.

The evening will include beer specials from Steam Whistle Brewing, oyster shucking by Shucked Oyster Co., games, a 50/50 draw and pizza and tacos from the pizza joint, itself.

“These kids often have to face life with others only seeing their disabilities,” said Easter Seals director of camp and facilities James Gagnon,”but camp helps them realize they aren’t defined by their disability, and they instead focus on empowerment and the challenges they can overcome with the support of counsellors and fellow campers.”

Gagnon said it costs $3,600 to send a child to camp for a week, so all the money raised from fundraising will help subsidize the price.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. and features Kentucky Eileen, a local folk and bluegrass band from Kelowna.

Tickets are available for $20 in advance at www.eastersealsbcy.ca or for $25 at the door.

For more than five decades, Easter Seals BC/Yukon has been running summer camps for children and young adults with disabilities at Camp Winfield in Lake Country. It’s a nature-based, outdoor summer camp where campers are inspired to try new activities like wheelchair basketball, water polo, climbing walls and performing arts, according to Easter Seals.