Easter weekend hops to a great start in Kelowna

Fun was had by all this afternoon at the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Pastor Diana Tripke with the Victory Life Fellowship, the host organization, said the 15th annual event usually attracts 1,500 kids and to get ready for them, they had 15,000 eggs, countless pancakes, buckets of popcorn ready.

If you’re worried you missed out, don’t be. There’s still plenty to do this weekend.

The Kelowna Farmers Market is holding an Easter-themed market Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an indoor scavenger hunt, live music and a kid’s craft table.

Kelowna Hyundai is also holding an Easter egg hunt Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Big White will also feature Easter events Saturday and Sunday with a bunny photo op, egg decorating, breakfast with the Easter bunny and an Easter egg hunt. For more information contact the Concierge Desk at 250.491.6111 or at conceirge@bigwhite.com.

Join the Okanagan Heritage Museum Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Not Your Average Egg Hunt. Search through all three museum locations around Kelowna to complete the scavenger hunt and learn nifty facts.

Here are a few photos of today’s festivities.

