Wildfire officials in British Columbia say they are working with BC Parks and the Transportation Ministry to prepare for the spread of a blaze that has already charred 19 square kilometres of bush in Manning provincial park, as shown in this recent handout image provide by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

Eastgate under evacuation alert as blaze near Princeton gets aggressive

Wind and temperatures working against fire crews

Eastgate has been placed under evacuation alert by the regional district due the proximity of the Heather Lake wildfire.

A press release issused late Tuesday, Sept. 6 indicates that 180 properties are on alert and urges residents to prepare for a possible evacuation order.

According to BC Wildfire the fire is now estimated at 3,800 hectares, with 2,000 burning on this side of the Canada-US border.

In a release issued Tuesday night the service reported the “wildfire is burning in a heavy fuel and has the potential for aggressive and rapid growth if winds, and terrain align…’Wednesday, a gusty westerly wind will persist throughout the day and shift to the northwest by the evening. We are expecting to see a continuing trend of warmer, dryer weather and increased fire behaviour for the next several days.”

The Heather Lake fire is burning 5 km southeast of Manning Park Resort.

On Sept. 6 Hampton and Mule Deer Campground and Hampton were closed, and six trails remained under evacuation order.

Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
