eBooks rentals up 42% for Okanagan Regional Library

The library premises closed March 17

The Okanagan Regional Library said eBook checkouts were up more than 40 per cent last month

Between March 17, when libraries closed due to COVID-19 and March 31, eBook circulation had risen 42 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

READ MORE: Revelstoke library to celebrate 100 years

The most popular book checked out during that time was Big Nate: Hug It Out by Lincoln Peirce.

According to Amazon, the kid’s book is about sixth grader Nate Wright. When Nate rides the Flamethrower with a mystery girl at the fair, sparks fly. Nate’s certain he’s just met the love of his life and then she disappears. Can the love struck hero track her down?

Also eAudios rentals were up 30 per cent.

The Okanagan Regional Library was established in 1936 and serves almost 400,000 people across an area covering 59,600 square kilometres through 31 branches.

It is the 16th largest library in Canada.

 

