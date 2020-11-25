Ebus opening new location in downtown Kelowna

The company will continue to serve its YLW and West Kelowna stops

Long-distance bus service Ebus is opening a new Kelowna location at the beginning of December.

Since the company’s B.C. launch in October 2018, it has been operating a customer service desk at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and a curbside pick-up in West Kelowna.

Now, it’s found a suitable location for its new office in the heart of the city at 516 Lawrence Avenue. The location is set to open Dec. 1.

Ebus stated the new stop will be invaluable to those who are currently using the service for essential travel and for those looking to travel once the government deems it safe to do so.

“We’re excited to offer this downtown location for those people who need to access medical appointments, employment, educational, training, and many other essential services right in Kelowna,” said John Stepovy, a spokesperson for Ebus. “We didn’t want the pandemic to hinder our customer service and so we made the decision to open this location despite currently seeing lower numbers of travelling passengers.”

The company will continue to serve its YLW and West Kelowna stops alongside the downtown Kelowna stop.

Essential travellers who choose to take the service can expect the following safety precautions while on board:

Face masks are mandatory for all passengers

Ebus face masks, hand sanitizers, and gloves are available for purchase for those who don’t have their own

Passenger screening questions are asked of everyone prior to every trip; regarding international travel, health symptoms, and face mask usage

Enhanced daily cleaning protocols including our industry-leading electrostatic sprayers, allowing the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants to evenly coat all types of surfaces for a more complete clean

