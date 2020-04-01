Ebus suspends services in Alberta and B.C. in response to COVID-19

One of the commercial bus services that stepped up to fill the void left by Greyhound is temporarily stepping down in response to COVID-19.

Ebus announced it would be suspending its B.C. operations as of Sunday, April 5. The company suspended operations in Alberta on Sunday, March 29.

“In these unprecedented times, we all struggle to make the right choice to protect as many people as possible,” commented Ebus vice-president Matthew Cox in a March 24 media release. “For Ebus, it is the balance of supporting people that still need to travel, with doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

On March 30, Ebus released an adjusted schedule for B.C. trips in an attenpt to reduce runs and implement social distancing.

Communities serviced by Ebus in the North Okanagan-Shuswap include Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby, Salmon Arm, Sorrento and Chase.

“As Canadians all in this together, we appreciate your support and understanding, and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” stated Cox, adding that Ebus’ services will resume once government and medical authorities recommend it is safe to do so. In the meantime, Cox and Ebus were encouraging people to stay safe at home.

