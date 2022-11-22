FILE - Premier David Eby announced his plan to create a new ministry solely devoted to housing on Nov. 22, 2022. (Credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

FILE - Premier David Eby announced his plan to create a new ministry solely devoted to housing on Nov. 22, 2022. (Credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Eby to create new ministry solely devoted to B.C. housing crisis

Housing currently overseen by attorney general

Housing will soon have its own ministry in B.C.

Premier David Eby announced the incoming change Tuesday (Nov. 22), saying more is needed to tackle the province’s supply and affordability challenges.

“The housing crisis deserves the attention of a full ministry and the resources that come with it,” he said in a statement.

Housing in B.C. is currently lumped in under the responsibilities of the attorney general, a position now filled by MLA Murray Rankin. Rankin is also the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Prior to that, housing was overseen by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, before municipal affairs branched off into its own ministry.

Eby said he’ll name who the new minister of housing is when he reveals his full cabinet on Dec. 7.

His Tuesday announcement comes just one day after he released his plan to tackle the province’s housing crisis, including a proposed Housing Supply Act and amendments to the Strata Property Act. If passed, the former will give the province a more hands-on role in setting and enforcing housing targets for individual municipalities. The latter promises to remove rental and age restrictions from strata-run buildings, except for those for people aged 55-plus.

READ ALSO: Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHousingHousing and Homelessness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Man hanging from transport truck falls on Vernon highway
Next story
17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver

Just Posted

Vernon Search and Rescue conduct a search investigation on Okanagan Lake south of Beachcomber Bay Road Thursday, Nov. 17. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Search of Okanagan Lake concludes, missing person not found

A Journey Home spokesman said there are about 130 people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Black Press/File photo)
New program shows real-time availability of shelter beds in Kelowna

Kelowna residents Matthew Saari and Glenn Lamb won $500,000 on the Oct. 7, 2022 Lotto Max draw. (BCLC)
Kelowna friends learn of $500, 000 lotto win while getting coffee and playing golf

Kelowna’s Tree of Hope is lighting for the 25th year on Friday, Nov. 25. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Donations to be matched for YMCA at Kelowna’s Tree of Hope