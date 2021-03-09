Solar panels have been installed on the roof of Summerland’s municipal hall building. (Contributed)

Eco-village development proposed for area around Summerland’s solar site

Proponent believes concept could help to extend Summerland’s sewer system

Summerland’s municipal staff will examine the feasibility of an environmentally sensitive eco-village development to be constructed around the community’s proposed solar and storage location.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen presented a notice of motion on this concept at the March 8 municipal council meeting.

“I guess it starts with the Great Canadian Compromise,” he said.

Van Alphen has been a supporter of the solar and storage project, but not at the proposed location at Prairie Valley Road, Morrow Avenue and Denike Street. However, since council has selected this location, he said a development would enhance the area and benefit the community.

“It would bring the sanitary sewer system up into that area and hopefully beyond, up to Deer Ridge, to rectify the problems that are out there today,” he said.

For year, the Deer Ridge neighbourhood has been associated with problems affecting nearby properties at lower elevations, with some residents having ongoing problems with excess water on their properties.

Coun. Doug Holmes, who has been in support of the solar project and its present location, said the development deserves further consideration.

Mayor Toni Boot also supported the concept.

“I love the idea. We already have what is considered quite a unique project there already. Having an eco-village out there… it just hits so many things I’m passionate about,” she said.

Coun. Doug Patan said the project could provide an opportunity to extend sewer service into the Deer Ridge area.

Coun. Richard Barkwill, who has spoken against the proposed solar and storage project, said the eco-village concept should be developed in conjunction with neighbouring properties.

Van Alphen’s motion received unanimous support of council. Municipal staff will now examine the feasibility of the concept.

