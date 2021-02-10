Floyd Dryden Middle School, Jan. 11, 2021. (Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

Floyd Dryden Middle School, Jan. 11, 2021. (Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)

Ecole KLO Middle students given most suspensions in Central Okanagan School District

Mount Boucherie Secondary accumulated 99 student suspensions for the year

Mount Boucherie Secondary (MBS) ranked third among Central Okanagan schools for handing out definitive suspensions in the 2019-20 school year, according to a school district staff report.

MBS accumulated 99 student suspensions for the year, which reflected both an increase from the 65 registered in 2014-15 but also a continuing decrease from the high of 177 in 2015-16.

Topping the suspension list for 2019-20 was Ecole KLO Middle at 106 followed by Ecole Kelowna Secondary at 103.

The report, submitted for trustees to address at the Jan. 10, board of education meeting, breaks down definite and indefinite suspensions statistics by school, grade level, male vs. female students, and occurrence of suspendable offences.

The report finds the most common reasons for suspension is “somewhat consistent” with the data for the previous four years, with one of the most evident changes noted is the number of female students suspended for smoking.

“This can be accounted for when consideration is given to the fact that students suspended for ‘vaping’ are included in the category of ‘smoking,’” states the report.

“The increase in vaping amongst school-aged students is a concern for school districts in many areas across the country and is being monitored and addressed both provincially and federally through Health Authorities.”

Of the 945 suspensions in the 2019-20 school year, 180 were given to Grade 9 students, followed by 167 for Grade 8 and 143 for Grade 7 students.

Overall the largest definite suspension decreases were seen in the areas of smoking (from 189 to 114); fighting (190 to 137), and behaviour (from 348 to 318).

Increases were evident for bullying (from 45 to 54) and language (16 to 17).

Male students, who overall received 75 per cent of the suspensions in the school district, were hit with suspensions were most commonly for general behaviour (37.5%), fighting (16.8%), drugs (11.4%) and smoking (10.4%).

Female students’ suspension categories were topped by general behaviour (22.6%), truancy(21.4%) and smoking (16.9%).

While the overall decrease trend in suspensions is laudable, the report reiterates the need for school district staff to continue proactive and positive efforts to support school codes of conduct and enhancing school cultures.

The report also acknowledges programs such as the positive behaviour intervention support program, school-based mental health clinicians, drug and alcohol intervention and education initiatives, school counselling and the district social-emotional learning team for contributing to the suspension decreases.

“The need for active monitoring and reviewing of student behaviour by school staffs and for codes of conduct to be vigorously and appropriately enforced is of utmost importance,” stated the report.

READ MORE: Parents, former students describe ‘culture of bullying’ in Mission school district

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday
Next story
Overdue Vernon hospital expansion to remedy mental health bed shortages

Just Posted

Coyote Indie Books owner Dan Rothon moved his shop from Grand Forks to Lake Country, the relocated business opening its doors to the community Feb. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Calendar)
Bookstore starts new chapter in Lake Country

Coyote Indie Books owner moves shop from Grand Forks to Okanagan Valley

Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)
Kelowna high school confirms COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health confirmed the exposure at École Kelowna Secondary School

Floyd Dryden Middle School, Jan. 11, 2021. (Michael S. Lockett / Juneau Empire)
Ecole KLO Middle students given most suspensions in Central Okanagan School District

Mount Boucherie Secondary accumulated 99 student suspensions for the year

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon on Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $213,000 toward her expenses. (Contributed)
Fundraiser for injured Lake Country woman reaches #1 cause in Canada

More than $213K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Chrissy Deye, Monica Kriese and other volunteers serve lunch to community members, including those without homes, on a cold, windy Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Lunches in Salmon Arm fill need by providing warmth, support, welcome meal

Community volunteers, service providers say they want to ensure access to resources during cold snap

Interior Health is seeking bids for a concept plan for a mental health and substance use facility slated for Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
Overdue Vernon hospital expansion to remedy mental health bed shortages

Interior Health seeking bids for concept plan for mental health and substance use facility

Former Fulton Secondary School teacher and football coach, and former Canadian Football League offensive lineman Roger Scales had some CFL memorabilia sent to him to autograph, courtesy of a dermatologist in Utah. Scales, who spent 10 seasons in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos, played college ball at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. (David Myers photo)
Vernon football player’s card pops up in Utah dermatologist’s hands

Roger Scales’ 1970s Toronto Argonauts card now hangs signed by the player in David Myers’ office

The City of Salmon Arm’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant to remain by Shuswap Lake

Odour, discharge into lake main concerns of those opposed to existing location

Sauyer Bell sits on mom Shae’s lap while having pancakes with her and his two-year-old brother Graeson at IHOP in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This photo was taken when Sauyer, who is a BC Children’s Hospital patient, was the face on the poster for IHOP’s National Pancake Day fundraiser for the hospital last year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing B.C. mom

Fundraiser to help with case of missing 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell

Fred Chu on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s tennis court during his interning year in Montreal in 1940. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm man’s father broke barriers for future Chinese physicians

Memories of Lunar New Year evoke history of Gerry Chu’s family

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm Auto & Truck owner Paul Drolet recently released a stop-motion video that offers a humorous look at what can happen in a garage. (Paul Drolet image)
Salmon Arm business owner hits the bricks for fun look inside auto repair garage

Salmon Arm Auto & Truck’s Paul Drolet’s 55-second stop-motion effort took 15 hours to create

Most Read