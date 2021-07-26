Edgewood fire evacuation order downgraded to alert

Hundreds allowed to return home

The Michaud Creek wildfire burning along Lower Arrow Lake pictured July 17. (Ashley Voykin photo)

Hundreds of Edgewood residents can return home.

The evacuation order has been downgraded for 184 properties due to the Michaud Creek wildfire.

Residents are now on an evacuation alert, as of 4:58 p.m. Monday, July 26.

These residents were ordered to leave July 21, along with 172 properties in Whatsan and Needles.

The Michaud fire is an estimated 5,981.8 hectares and was caused by lightning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: Wildfire evacuates 356 in Edgewood, Whatshan, Needles

READ MORE: Highway 6 east of Cherryville, Needles ferry reopen to traffic

