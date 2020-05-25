Pandora Avenue is free of tents on Monday morning after an enforcement order was issued and Victoria police arrested eight people. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Pandora Avenue is free of tents on Monday morning after an enforcement order was issued and Victoria police arrested eight people. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Eight people were arrested on Sunday afternoon as Victoria police officers “supported decampment efforts in the 1000- and 900-blocks of Pandora Avenue.”

The arrests come after the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth issued an order for all those living on Pandora and in Topaz Park to be evicted, with the aim of moving everyone into hotels. The deadline for the eviction was May 9 at first, then it was extended to May 20. On May 20, Farnworth issued an enforcement order, authorizing police to enforce the evacuation order.

READ ALSO: Homeless worry about their future as deadline to move into hotel looms

Currently, more than 300 people have been moved into indoor facilities, which include others supports such as health care, social services and access to hygiene facilities.

READ ALSO: B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at Victoria encampments into hotels

According to the Victoria Police Department, the eight people who were arrested were transported to the detachment. Their property will be held in safekeeping and returned under the direction of Victoria bylaw. The eight people will be provided with information on how to utilize additional resources and instruction on how to obtain their property from the City of Victoria bylaw officers.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHomeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019
Next story
School buses could remain parked as Central Okanagan students return to class

Just Posted

Show Your Love for Kelowna on May 30

Tourism Week runs from May 24 to 31, 2020

School buses could remain parked as Central Okanagan students return to class

SD23 staff has recommended the cancellation of transportation services for the remainder of the school year

Okanagan College hosts virtual info session on Tourism Management diploma program

The program is held at College’s Revelstoke Centre

Power knocked out for 1,700 Lake Country residents

BC Hydro crews on scene to restore the outage

ChargerQuest expands its EV charging network into Kelowna

The new stations can be found at Manteo Beach Resort and the Eldorado Hotel

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

Douglas fir trees in Salmon Arm face attack from bark beetle

Online pamphlet can help residents learn how to protect their trees

COLUMN: Books come back with curbside pickup

Okanagan Regional Library begins first phase of reopening process

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

Truck thief runs out of gas in North Okanagan

Pickup stolen from Coldstream, found not far away

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

Most Read