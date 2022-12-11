Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence on Sunday from the fatal fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence on Sunday from the fatal fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Elderly man dies in Penticton apartment fire

No criminality suspected in fire that erupted in a Lakeshore Drive apartment Saturday night

An elderly man was found dead in an apartment following a fire that erupted at a Lakeshore Drive building on Saturday night, Dec. 10.

An elderly woman was also found inside the apartment and taken to the Penticton Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation-related injuries, said police

Around 10 p.m., Penticton Fire, police and ambulance were called to a second floor unit that was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. The three-storey apartment building is located at 578 Lakeshore.

All other occupants had managed to evacuate the apartment safely, confirmed Penticton RCMP Const. Tyler Peters. Penticton RCMP are still working with Penticton Fire Investigators and the BC Coroner’s Service. The investigation is still ongoing, however the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature, said police.

A fire erupted in a 3-storey apartment on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night. RCMP are investigating. (Morgan Edwards Facebook)

A fire erupted in a 3-storey apartment on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night. RCMP are investigating. (Morgan Edwards Facebook)

The City of Penticton has set up Emergency Support Services to aid the displaced apartment residents.

Video from the scene shows flames burning up the front of the apartment building. Witnesses say the firefighters were able to knock down the blaze pretty quickly.

Sunday morning the investigation into the fire was in full swing with boxes of evidence collected from inside brought to awaiting fire truck. One side of the building is badly burned.

Residents in the area said they could see more RCMP officers than fire personnel. Lakeshore was blocked both ways for sometime.

READ MORE: Penticton Fire stretched, priority should be on hiring now: city councillor

READ MORE: Police investigate abandoned house that caught fire in Penticton neighbourhood

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Climate change affecting Christmas trees in B.C. and beyond: expert
Next story
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets’ Colton Dach has been named the National World Junior Team. (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)
Kelowna Rockets Dach to debut at World Juniors

(Interior Health/Twitter)
Interior Health warns of Ivermectin pamphlets distributed in Kelowna

(Steve Dunsmoor/Twitter)
Kelowna Rocket headed to Czechia camp

350 Bakehouse Cafe in Kelowna took to Facebook to express frustration over recent break-ins. (350 Bakehouse Cafe/Facebook)
Kelowna bakery fed up with small business break-ins

Pop-up banner image