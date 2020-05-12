A man in his 70s died on Highway 97 near Oliver, BC on Sunday, May 10 following a collision with a car and a scooter. (Black Press file photo)

Elderly scooter driver dies following collision in South Okanagan

Police are asking that witnesses of the collision come forward with information

An elderly man died Sunday, May 10 near Oliver following a collision between a scooter and a car.

READ MORE: Search warrant leads to discovery of weapons, drugs, cash in Oliver residence

At approximately 1:30 p.m. RCMP and emergency services responded to reports of a collision on Highway 97 near Tuc El Nuit Drive in Oliver.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a Nissan Murano and a scooter had collided.

The scooter operator, a man in his 70’s, was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to RCMP. Speed and impairment are not being considered as factors.

South Okanagan Traffic Services has control of the investigation and is asking for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, video surveillance captured two motorcycles travelling northbound side-by-side just before the collision. Police would like to speak with those two motorcycle operators as they may have observations that could aid the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including the two potential witnesses described, is asked to call South Okanagan Traffic Services in Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2020-2129.

READ MORE: Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic
Next story
Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna

Just Posted

Morning commute stalled by two vehicle crash on Harvey Avenue

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday

Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna

Bears have already been seen patrolling several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna

Rock the Lake not officially cancelled despite province’s ban on large gatherings

The event is still scheduled for Aug. 7 to 9

Two vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The collision took place about 5 p.m. at the Banks Road intersection

Poll: Are you happy with the re-opening plan in B.C.?

Opinions on the province’s plan to reopen the economy seem to be plentiful on social media

Feds announce one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic

Money comes as seniors have been hard hit by COVID-19

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Elderly scooter driver dies following collision in South Okanagan

Police are asking that witnesses of the collision come forward with information

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic

Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Most Read