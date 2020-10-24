ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

Party headquarters are taking a much different tone for B.C.’s 42nd General Election, as the pandemic has forced quieter and physically distanced celebrations.

Across the province’s 87 ridings, most candidates are spending the night watching as results come in from their living rooms.

Meanwhile, the three party leaders – BC NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Liberals Leader Andrew Wilkinson and BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau – are hosting small gatherings in Vancouver and Victoria.

Follow along as Black Press Media reporters report from party headquarters:

10: 35 p.m.:

BC NDP Leader John Horgan speaks to reporters in Vancouver, as voting results so far project a majority government for his party.

10:25 p.m.:

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau speaks to reporters in Victoria:

10:15 p.m.:

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks to reporters in Vancouver:

9:55 p.m.:

BC Greens have gained their first seat in party history that is not on Vancouver Island.

Jeremy Valeriote is being declared by the Canadian Press as winner in the West Vancouver-Sea to Sky riding, with 4,397 votes.

9:50 p.m.:

Katya Slepian is at BC NDP headquarters. She caught up with George Hayman.

.@GeorgeHeyman, who the BC NDP just declared won his riding of Vancouver-Fairview, says he’s happy with how the night has gone so far – but not celebrating ultimate victory just yet. #bcpoli #BCelxn2020 @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/nF0HZTAsU2 — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) October 25, 2020

9:40 p.m.:

BC Liberals Leader Andrew Wilkinson has won his riding of Vancouver-Quilchena, according to Canadian Press.

He has so far garnered 2,628 votes, ousting Heather McQuillan from the NDP and Michael Barkusky with the Greens.

9: 30 p.m.:

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau has sinched her riding of Cowichan Valley.

Read the full story here.

9:25 p.m.:

Reporter Wolf Depner and videographer Arnold Lim is at BC Greens headquarter in Victoria:

9:20 p.m.

BC NDP Leader John Horgan wins his riding, Langford-Juan de Fuca.

Read the full story here.

9 p.m.:

Black Press Media projects a BC NDP government. Read this story by Tom Fletcher.

8: 30 p.m.

Baneet Braich also touched base with Karin Kirkpatrick, candidate for West Vancouver-Capilano

8:20 p.m.:

Baneet Braich is at BC Liberals headquarters in Vancouver. She caught up with Lyn Anglin, candidate in North Vancouver-Lonsdale.

BC Liberals candidate @lyn_anglin for North Vancouver-Lonsdale speaks about her motivation to run surrounding economic recovery for small businesses in B.C.@BlackPressMedia #BCvotes2020 #BCElection2020 #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/QABAoW3z1m — Baneet Braich (@baneetbraich1) October 25, 2020

8 p.m.:

Polls are now closed. Follow along with our results map from each riding across B.C.

7:30 p.m.:

Polls are still open for about 30 more minutes.

We asked some Election Day voters why they decided to head to the polls. Here's what they had to say: pic.twitter.com/834kcmxA89 — Black Press BC (@BlackPressMedia) October 25, 2020

