Election 2021: Joan Phillip — NDP candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles of the candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. As election day approaches, we will publish short profiles of each candidate who responds to our request. These will be published on a first-come-first-serve basis as soon as the candidate comes in for a video interview and completes our written Q&A. All written responses are straight from the candidate, with edits only for grammar and style.

Provide a brief bio of yourself.

Joan Phillip has years of experience fighting to make life better for the people of British Columbia and to protect our environment, alongside her husband, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, from the Syilx Nation. Joan has extensive political experience with the Penticton Indian Band and the Okanagan Nation Alliance and through her ongoing position as a Lands Manager.

Joan understands the challenges facing the working people of B.C. and knows firsthand about the terrible losses from the pandemic, residential schools, and forest fires. She listens carefully to people in the Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola district – youth, elders, families, workers, and business owners.

She has seen lives being put on hold during the pandemic, small business owners facing severe economic hardship, the discovery of unmarked graves on residential school grounds sending shock waves through the country, and forest fires exploding through our province. She is ready to tackle the challenges of climate change, reconciliation, and economic reform.

The NDP has made life better for millions of people during this pandemic. Joan knows there is plenty more to be done and is standing with Jagmeet Singh and the NDP team to fight for a real recovery from COVID-19 that makes medications and dental care more affordable, works towards reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, and takes bold action on the climate crisis.

Joan pledges to support people in need, especially those who often go unnoticed. She will make sure the voices of people across the Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola district are heard in Ottawa. Throughout this pandemic, Trudeau’s Liberals and the Conservatives have been looking out for the ultra-rich. Joan, Jagmeet, and the NDP are fighting for families and workers.

How do you plan to lead this riding out of the COVID-19 pandemic? Do you support the implementation of a proof of vaccination program?

Yes, I support this program. I trust science and public health experts to let us know what is required to protect our valuable but vulnerable public health care system. I recognize that this is not easy for everyone to accept, but we are in this pandemic together and only collective action will lead us out of it.

Can you name one recommendation from the TRC Calls to Action and any concrete plans to implement the recommendation if you are elected?

As a proud Indigenous woman, there is not one single TRC Calls to Action that stands out to me as much as the ensemble of the entire report. Indigenous people have faced injustices far too long in this country, and I believe we need more Indigenous voices in Ottawa and that’s why I’m running.

What are your personal ideas regarding climate change and how do you plan to represent COSN’s specific interests in this regard, for example, wildfires and extreme drought?

I’ve been nominated by 350 degrees Canada as one of 7 candidates to watch for in this election who will transform climate policy because I’ve never wavered on my commitment to protecting and preserving mother earth’s bounty on which we all depend. As an Indigenous woman, I know that all things are connected, and to address climate change, you need to look at water, forests, all ecosystems and take bold action. The NDP is ready to do that.

Which Canadian political figure, past or present, inspires you the most and why?

Jagmeet Singh. He’s the real deal. He’s a humble, honest man with a giant heart and he will work tirelessly for people. I could not be prouder to be a member of his team.

