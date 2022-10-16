Election changes almost nothing for Princeton and area

Almost nothing changed for Princeton and area as a result of the 2022 municipal election.

Spencer Coyne was handily re-elected as mayor, with 827 votes, while challenger Doug Pateman received 164.

Coyne told the Spotlight he was grateful for the town’s support.

“Thank you Princeton, for voting for me. I’m overwhelmed,” he said. “And I want to thank Doug for being a great opponent and running a good, clean campaign.”

All four members of Princeton council were returned, shutting out two new hopefuls.

Barb Gould received the most votes with 815. Gould was also the top of the field in 2018, when there were 15 candidates.

Tyler Willis (679), Randy McLean (639) and George Elliott (619) were re-elected.

Challengers Bob Long and Arone Sheriland received 448 and 311 votes respectively.

Bob Coyne was elected to a third term as director of Area H, in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, with 306 votes over Michael Mazurek, who received 202.

Leah Ward and David Rainer were re-elected as trustees for the Nicola-Similkameen School District, with 949 votes and 687 votes respectively.

The only new face to local leadership, resulting from all races, was Jamie Kent-Laidlaw, who took the third seat for school board with 660 votes.

Ed Staples received 644 votes, and Dan Hillman earned 640 for SD58.

