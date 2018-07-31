Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Pixabay

Those who want to run for Lake Country council can pick up their candidate nomination packages.

Anyone thinking of running as a candidate in the Oct. 20 municipal election will want to read through all of the information provided in the elections section of the district’s website.

Candidate nomination packages are available for download, although picking up a hard copy is recommended. The packages are available at Lake Country Municipal Hall (10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road) from Friday, July 27 to Friday, Sept. 14, according to the district’s news release.

If you are elected to office, you will be expected to serve a four-year term which officially begins by being sworn in at the inaugural council meeting, Nov. 6, the release said.

Holding office can be time consuming. In addition to attending regular meetings, you will be asked to sit on advisory committees, boards or commissions that also require significant time. You might consider talking to a current or former councillor to find out how much time you will be expected to commit. A candidate information session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 12 (6-9 p.m.) at the Creekside Theatre (10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd.) to address common questions asked by potential candidates before filing nomination documents, the release said.


