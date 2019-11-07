Elections Canada recount in B.C. riding terminated at NDP candidate’s request

Port Moody-Coquitlam New Democrat Bonita Zarrillo trailed winner Conservative Nelly Shin by 333 votes

Elections Canada says a judicial recount of the Oct. 21 federal election results has ended in a B.C. riding after the New Democrat challenger called it off.

Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stephane Perrault says a request for withdrawal was received from the candidate who initially asked for the recount.

Port Moody-Coquitlam New Democrat Bonita Zarrillo originally trailed winner Conservative Nelly Shin by 333 votes but sought the recount after the election night tally was officially certified.

It showed Zarrillo had gained 180 votes, putting her just 153 votes behind Shin, while more than 500 ballots had been declared spoiled.

A B.C. Supreme Court justice began the recount Wednesday but Elections Canada says the process was terminated Thursday at Zarrillo’s request.

READ MORE: Recounts ordered in B.C., Quebec ridings after narrow federal election results

The federal election gives the Conservatives 17 of British Columbia’s 42 seats, while the Liberals and New Democrats each hold 11, the Green party has two and former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould sits as Parliament’s lone Independent member.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool
Next story
UBCO remembers the fallen during community ceremony

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP seeking publics’ help in catching alleged thieves

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna tech groups grab spots in top 50 fastest growing Canadian companies

Bananatag and Strawhouse Inc. were named in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 50

Santa’s Toy House makes the naughty list of scam sites

Santa’s Toy House almost scammed a West Kelowna resident out of some Christmas gifts

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Suspects in a Dodge Ram are wanted by RCMP

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

FutureBiz Penticton announces tech leader and invited speakers for 2019 forum

The keynote speaker will be Abigail Cabunoc Mayes of the Mozilla Foundation

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive members to welcome festive season

Wineries, cideries, breweries and distilleries to hold special events and offer samples

Coat drive delivers warmth to North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Sutton realtors brave the cold for Warm N’ Fuzzy Collection

Most Read