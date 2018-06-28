Electoral reform expert to speak in Kelowna

Fair Vote Kelowna and First United Church are inviting the public to hear Canada’s leading authority on electoral reform.

Dennis Pilon, of York University, will speak on what voting system reform could offer for British Columbia at First United Church on Thursday July 5 at 7 p.m.

This fall B.C. will vote on whether to keep our traditional single member plurality (First-Past-The-Post) system or switch to a form of proportional representation. With so many different arguments for and against electoral reform, it’s important to look at the evidence for those arguments, according to a Fair Vote Kelowna news release.

Drawing from comparative and historical experience, Pilon will explore what electoral reform will offer B.C. while challenging some of the most popular myths about both our current system and the proposed proportional systems, the release said.

Pilon has researched the topic for three decades. He is also an expect on the political history of B.C. Born in Vancouver, he has lived and worked across the province. He has a BA in Sociology and History and an MA in History from Simon Fraser University and a PhD in Political Science from York University. He is the sole author of two books, The Politics of Voting: Reforming Canada’s Electoral System and Wrestling with Democracy: Voting Systems as Politics in the 20th Century West.

