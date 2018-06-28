Electoral reform expert to speak in Kelowna

Dennis Pilon has written multiple books on Canada’s voting system

Fair Vote Kelowna and First United Church are inviting the public to hear Canada’s leading authority on electoral reform.

Dennis Pilon, of York University, will speak on what voting system reform could offer for British Columbia at First United Church on Thursday July 5 at 7 p.m.

This fall B.C. will vote on whether to keep our traditional single member plurality (First-Past-The-Post) system or switch to a form of proportional representation. With so many different arguments for and against electoral reform, it’s important to look at the evidence for those arguments, according to a Fair Vote Kelowna news release.

Related: Kelowna-Lake Country MLA slams electoral reform vote options

Drawing from comparative and historical experience, Pilon will explore what electoral reform will offer B.C. while challenging some of the most popular myths about both our current system and the proposed proportional systems, the release said.

Pilon has researched the topic for three decades. He is also an expect on the political history of B.C. Born in Vancouver, he has lived and worked across the province. He has a BA in Sociology and History and an MA in History from Simon Fraser University and a PhD in Political Science from York University. He is the sole author of two books, The Politics of Voting: Reforming Canada’s Electoral System and Wrestling with Democracy: Voting Systems as Politics in the 20th Century West.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Giving a hoot: family of owls spotted in Lake Country

Just Posted

Giving a hoot: family of owls spotted in Lake Country

How often do you see these animals up close?

Electoral reform expert to speak in Kelowna

Dennis Pilon has written multiple books on Canada’s voting system

Trustees approve school priority building plan

Questions remain about new Westside secondary and replacement of Rutland Middle School

Spreading positive ‘Carma’ in Kelowna

Used vehicle donation project finds two worthy charity recipients

Off Pinot Noir Drive, into gravel wall

An SUV drove off the end of Pinot Noir Drive Wednesday and into a gravel embankment.

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

B.C. First Nation calls emergency meeting to discuss moose allocation

The Tsilhqot’in Nation will meet on July 10

R.J. Barrett emerges on Canada’s senior squad

Canada hosts the Dominican Republic on Friday in Toronto, then the U.S. Virgin Islands Monday in Ottawa.

Brazil and Switzerland advance at World Cup

Brazil ultimately topped a group the five-time World Cup winner was expected to win, sending Serbia and Costa Rica home

Rockets D-man selected for U18 national camp

Kaedan Korczak is among 44 players invited to Hockey Canada’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup development camp

Preventing invasive mussels in the Shuswap

Zebra and Quagga mussels threaten B.C. lakes and rivers

Chronic disease no obstacle for B.C. ultra-cyclist heading across Canada

Cross-Canada ride raises funds for Crohn’s disease

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Most Read