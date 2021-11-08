Spin’s S-300 electric bike. (Contributed)

Spin’s S-300 electric bike. (Contributed)

Electric bike-share program coming to Kelowna

Ford-owned Spin will launch around 100 shared e-bikes in Kelowna this fall

A new electric bike-sharing program is coming to Kelowna.

Following the success of the shared bike pilot in 2018, city council has been working to get an electrified fleet of shared bikes to Kelowna. After years of waiting, the program is set to arrive this fall, operated by Ford-owned Spin.

“This new e-bike sharing program will allow riders of all abilities access to one of the city’s favourite methods of transportation, cycling,” said Matt Worona, the city’s new mobility specialist. “Spin will be a great partner to work with as we introduce new, environmentally friendly ways of getting around Kelowna.”

Spin’s bikes will offer 160 kilometres of range, wireless charging for smartphones and a dual kickstand to help keep sidewalks open. The company operates in more than 100 cities across North America and Europe.

The same regulations required for e-scooters in the city will be in effect for shared e-bikes, including the distribution of free helmets and a low-income access plan.

Spin plans to launch with a limited number of e-bikes and grow to 100 over the first month. In a press release, the city did not give an exact date for the launch.

READ MORE: Kelowna councillor Loyal Wooldridge takes on RDCO board chair position

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCyclingKelownaOkanaganTransportation

Previous story
Penticton woman, 38, in custody for ‘several displays of extremely reckless behaviour’: RCMP
Next story
Another Okanagan community looks at spiking deer-killing fences

Just Posted

A picture of the gift basket that was given to staff and owners of Bon Ga. (Photo: Glenmore (Kelowna) Community Facebook group)
Gift basket donated to Kelowna Korean restaurant targeted with racist graffiti

A Canadian flag in Kelowna flying at half mast. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Kelowna lowers flags to mark Indigenous Veterans Day

Spin’s S-300 electric bike. (Contributed)
Electric bike-share program coming to Kelowna

The event is CRIS’ largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will benefit the organization’s ability to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for disabled people. (Photo: Screenshot of Kelowna Polar Bear Dip webpage)
Annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip back in person for 2022