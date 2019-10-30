Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

A firefighter battles a wildfire near a ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A crew of 75 Canadian electrical technicians, mechanics and safety workers, along with all their gear, is on the way to the northern California city of Vallejo to assist as wildfires char parts of the state.

Crews from Rokstad Power, based in Coquitlam, B.C., set out Tuesday, a day after company owner and CEO Aaron Rokstad says his company was contacted by officials in California asking for help.

Forecasters in the United States say California faces an “extremely critical risk” of further wildfires as winds whip up blazes that have destroyed more than 200 homes and buildings north of Vallejo.

Power provider PG&E has been shutting off electricity for millions of customers to reduce the risk of fires sparked by downed wires.

Rokstad says his company was called because it has done contract work for U.S. utilities after other disasters such as hurricanes and his crews and trucks clogged up the border crossing for hours in a rapid deployment.

He says their duties in Vallejo will include rebuilding fire-damaged power lines in what could be round-the-clock shifts of dangerous work.

“Once the areas are deemed safe and the fires are out, we will come in behind and start rebuilding the — I guess for lack of a better word — the burnt down infrastructure, overhead power lines, towers, poles … so they can get these people’s power back on.”

Rokstad says he expects power for some northern California residents could be out for weeks.

PG&E said the power that was shut down Tuesday would affect about 1.5 million people in some 30 counties including the Sierra foothills, wine country and the San Francisco Bay Area, the Associated Press reported.

READ MORE: Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

As many as 200,000 people have been displaced in northern California and about one million people across the state are still without power from a blackout over the weekend.

No deaths have been reported from the fires, but toppled trees claimed three lives.

– With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna mayor proud of his first year in office after re-election despite community pushback
Next story
Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna soccer star named Canada West Player of the Year

Issac Koch of the University of Victoria Vikes was named the conference’s best on Wednesday

Kelowna-startup Tonit looks to make it big with funding from Silicon Valley

The Kelowna-based motorcycle community app has been downloaded over 250,000 times since its launch in November of 2018

Kelowna mayor proud of his first year in office after re-election despite community pushback

Basran said he was proud of council’s ‘long term vision’ for Kelowna, despite divisive feedback

Kelowna residents speak out at money laundering commission meeting

The commision is gathering preliminary information before it begins evidence-based hearings in 2020

Update: Man dies following RCMP taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating.

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Okanagan seventh graders to launch green-energy website

The Beairsto Elementary students hope to link their site with the websites of green energy companies

Ditch glitch behind icy road havoc in Vernon

Multiple accidents ensue after pool draining flows across highway

Most Read