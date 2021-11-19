UPDATE: Ellis Place evacuated in Kelowna due to strange odour

Residents of the building were placed on buses

UPDATE: 10:38 a.m.

Fire crews have cleared the scene of the odour and the residents have been allowed to return into the building.

Ellis Place Supportive Housing is being evacuated after reports of a strange odour.

The incident started to unfold just before 9 a.m.

Those who were evacuated were placed on two BC Transit buses, as a warming station, while fire crews worked to clear the scene.

It appears the smell may have had something to do with painting that was taking place in the building.

Ellis Place is located at 1055 Ellis Street and is operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna to house and support those experiencing homelessness in the city.

