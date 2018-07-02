Ellison-area boil water notice downgraded

The boil water notice that was in effect for nearly a month for rural properties in the Ellison area north east of Kelowna has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

The Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District announced the move after consulting with the Interior Health Authority.

The boil water notice was issued May 7, 2018 for 175 rural Ellison properties. The affected area includes all properties serviced by GEID located east of Old Vernon Road, including all areas north of Anderson Road. This area also includes the Country Rhodes and Country View Estates stratas.

An ongoing water quality advisory has been in place for those properties serviced by GEID located at 4451 to 4563 Postill Drive, 5981 Old Vernon Road, Country Rhodes Strata at 6100 Old Vernon Road and Country View Estates at 6400 Spencer Road.

Any properties under a water quality advisory have water considered to be only “fair” in quality due to elevated turbidity (cloudiness in the water). IHA recommends that any water to be consumed by children up to 12 years of age, anyone older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems be boiled for one minute before use of that a safe alternative, such as bottled water, be used. See www.glenmoreellison.com for more detailed information.

Owners of public facilities must post water quality advisory notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public or shut off public fountains. As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the advisory.

The improvement district says ongoing monitoring and disinfection of the water system is being maintained throughout its distribution system.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.