(piqsels)

(piqsels)

Emergency boarding, hotline launched for animals evacuated in B.C. floods

BC SPCA urging pet owners to be prepared for an emergency

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in B.C. as heavy rains continue to flood the southern half of the province.

While many emergency reception centres have been set up, the BC SPCA said that emergency boarding is available for those who need to be separated from their animals as they seek shelter.

To access boarding, animal and pet owners can call 1-855-622-7722.

READ MORE: Rescue crews struggle to reach 80-100 cars trapped on Highway 7 near Agassiz

For pet owners who believe they may have to evacuate, the BC SPCA has created a checklist of the items that may be needed:

  • Food, water, treats for two to four weeks, including four litres per day for dogs and one litre for cats
  • Medications for two to four weeks
  • Vet contact information
  • Pet photos with written descriptions of the animals and their names in a ziplock bag
  • Microchip and licence information
  • Carriers for each pet
  • Waste supplies including litter, litter boxes, garbage bags
  • Extra bedding, towels, blankets
  • Water bottle
  • Hay for small animals
  • Toys to keep animals happy and stress-free
  • Leashes, harnesses, collars, muscles as needed.

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCABreaking NewsfloodingSPCA

Previous story
Update: Traffic flowing again on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke
Next story
UPDATE: 9 people sent to hospital as mudslide has up to 100 cars trapped on Hwy.7 near Agassiz

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets hired Eli Wilson, left, on Monday to be the team's goalie coach. (Photo- Paige Bednorz, Kelowna Rockets)
Kelowna Rockets hire goaltending coach Eli Wilson

A large portion of the Coquihalla highway has eroded due to extreme weather conditions in the Hope area. (Kyle Snihur/ Facebook)
VIDEO: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

The B.C. government recently announced that it is providing more than $450,000 to Okanagan College's Kelowna campus to deliver two intakes of its hospitality professional program. (Photo: Pexels)
Province funds hospitality training program in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Lake Country’s Chase Van Buuren does a demonstration about his company, Limitless Manufacturing, during a presentation on the smash CBC-TV show Dragons’ Den. Van Buuren’s segment will air Thursday, Nov. 25. (Photo courtesy CBC/Dragons’ Den)
Lake Country business makes Dragons’ Den pitch