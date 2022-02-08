Emergency crews attend near-drowning at Shannon Lake (Feb. 8) (Photo/Dave Ogilvie)

Emergency crews called to near-drowning in Shannon Lake

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and the B.C. Ambulance Service attended

Emergency crews were called to Shannon Lake this morning for a near-drowning.

A witness at the scene said it appears a 60-year old man may have fallen through the ice on the lake below the golf course.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and the BC Ambulance Service attended.

Capital News has reached out to West Kelowna Fire Rescue for more information.

