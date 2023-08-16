UPDATE: Kelowna grass fire now listed as under control

Part of Creekside Road is closed to traffic due to a grass fire near the Mission Greenway in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) Kelowna Fire Department on scene of a grass fire on Dunster Road in East Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

UPDATE: 12:40p.m.

The Dilworth Creek wildfire is now listed as under control by BC Wildfire Service. It grew to approximately 100ft. x 200ft.

There were no injuries or losses of property.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

27 fire personnel in total battled the blaze, responding with five engines, three bush trucks, one water tender and a command unit.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.

Kelowna Deputy Fire Chief Larry Watkinson told a reporter on scene the Dilworth Creek wildfire is sitting at one hectare in size.

Four engines and two bush trucks are on scene.

“Crews have effectively flanked the fire, controlled the east and the west flank, and also the head of the fire to the south.”

A helicopter was seen bucketing water onto the fire. Watkinson explained the steep terrain made the blaze difficult for ground crews to access.

“This particular area of the city with the greenbelt and the creek here brings the relative humidity up and, although it’s very extereme conditions right now, the fire did react to that and it did rapidly develop up the hillside.”

Fire crews are expected to be in the area most of the day to deal with hot spots.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

Kelowna Fire crews continue to work on the Dilworth Creek wildfire near the Mission Greenway.

The blaze started as a grass fire.

BC Wildfire Service lists the fire at less than one hectare.

Creekside Road is closed to traffic between Graham Road and Kiniski Road.

ORIGINAL 10:15 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is working on a grass fire in the eastern part of the city.

Crews were called to 2000-block of Dunster Road near the Mission Greenway just before 10 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 16). Several emergency vehicles are on scene.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

A helicopter has been brought in to assist with the blaze.

BREAKING – A helicopter is now circling and accessing the blaze https://t.co/0ijhpoxHMv pic.twitter.com/1mQR2bQKR8 — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 16, 2023

Capital News will provide more information once it becomes available.

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

