Emergency crews, police respond to serious collision near Tower Ranch in Kelowna

The incident is reportedly tied to a police chase that culminated in the area

Kelowna emergency crews responded to a serious rollover collision in the Tower Ranch area on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 10).

Multiple police cruisers, fire engines, ambulances and even a helicopter were on scene near Tower Ranch Golf Club.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

More to come.

RCMP