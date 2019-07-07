Emergency crews rescue a second injured biker from South Okanagan mountain

The 25-year-male suffered serious injuries to his right leg

Emergency crews had to rescue another injured mountain biker from Campbell Mountain this week.

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) began to receive calls and texts about an injured mountain biker shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

PENSAR said it responded to assist the BC Ambulance service with 11 resources, including a three-person helicopter long-line team, while the Penticton fire department also responded to provide immediate medical care.

“We were lucky that an off duty fire firefighter from Penticton was on scene who was able to provide 911 dispatchers with an assessment of the subject and an accurate location of the 25-year-old male using the cycling app, Trailforks, said SAR manager Randy Brown in a release.

Thunderstorms were threatening the area and ground accessibility to the site on off-road vehicles was impossible, according to the release. PENSAR’s helicopter long line rescue team attended and evacuated the subject from the area to a nearby ambulance.

The 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his right leg.

This is the second Campbell Mountain evacuation PENSAR has performed this week. On July 2, emergency officials received a call shortly after 7 p.m. that a male in his early 20s had suffered a number of injuries while mountain biking on Campbell Mountain.

READ MORE: Emergency crews rescue injured mountain biker from Campbell Mountain

The release states that PENSAR is grateful for the support from Penticton Fire and the increased use of the Trailforks cycling App, which assists emergency personnel in evacuating the injured.

