Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in downtown Kelowna

An accident has traffic slowed down at Ellis Street and Highway 97 intersection

Two vehicles were involved in an early morning crash in downtown Kelowna Wednesday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to reports of an accident at Ellis Street and Highway 97.

No injuries have been reported at this time as crews look to clear the accident to clear up traffic.

Traffic heading northbound on Highway 97 has gone down to one lane as crews clear the intersection.

