Kelowna emergency crews sent to Sails

Several emergency response crews along with marine rescue were called out to the Kelowna Sails off Bernard on Friday evening.

It’s unclear what took place, but according to a witness on scene they saw a man with a life jacket in hand jump into the water.

Reportedly, the same man was seen holding a toddler and speaking with emergency crews several minutes later.

Emergency crews were called to the same area two weeks ago in response to a drowning.

At 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13, Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for a man who fell into the water at the marina gas bar and did not resurface.

On the morning of Aug. 15, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) attended the same location, at the Kelowna marina, and using an underwater drop camera, they was able to locate the victim.

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for comment.

More to come.

