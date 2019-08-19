Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

Kelowna RCMP continue investigation of suspicious item on airplane

UPDATE: 3:44 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP continue to work alongside airport officials to investigate a suspicious item discovered on board the empty WestJet aircraft.

The plane was being prepared for departure from the Kelowna International Airport when RCMP were notified of a suspicious occurrence on board at around 2:16 p.m.

“Airport officials evacuated the aircraft as a precaution and called in emergency crews,” Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Although police do not believe the item poses a threat, RCMP plan to conduct a precautionary search of the aircraft to ensure public safety.”

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.

The Kelowna International Airport said in an official report that at 2:06 p.m. it was notified of a possible suspicious item on board a WestJet flight departing from the airport.

As a safety precaution, emergency crews responded to the incident.

The threat was deemed non-credible.

The airport’s normal operations have resumed.

UPDATE: 2:31 p.m.

A command has been established at the Kelowna International Airport, but all other additional units are being asked to stand down and return to hall.

Kelowna Capital News is awaiting official comment from the Kelowna International Airport staff.

READ MORE: Bomb threat at Kelowna International Airport deemed ‘not credible’

UPDATE: 2:24 p.m.

Fire crews have arrived on scene and are readying to stage.

ORIGINAL:

Kelowna emergency crews are responding to a “third-alarm incident” at the airport.

Nine units are responding to the incident.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is en route.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Kelowna hitchhiker

READ MORE: RDCO removes Killiney Beach water quality advisory

