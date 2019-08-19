Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

UPDATE: 3:44 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP continue to work alongside airport officials to investigate a suspicious item discovered on board the empty WestJet aircraft.

The plane was being prepared for departure from the Kelowna International Airport when RCMP were notified of a suspicious occurrence on board at around 2:16 p.m.

“Airport officials evacuated the aircraft as a precaution and called in emergency crews,” Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Although police do not believe the item poses a threat, RCMP plan to conduct a precautionary search of the aircraft to ensure public safety.”

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.

The Kelowna International Airport said in an official report that at 2:06 p.m. it was notified of a possible suspicious item on board a WestJet flight departing from the airport.

As a safety precaution, emergency crews responded to the incident.

The threat was deemed non-credible.

The airport’s normal operations have resumed.

UPDATE: 2:31 p.m.

A command has been established at the Kelowna International Airport, but all other additional units are being asked to stand down and return to hall.

UPDATE: 2:24 p.m.

Fire crews have arrived on scene and are readying to stage.

ORIGINAL:

Kelowna emergency crews are responding to a “third-alarm incident” at the airport.

Nine units are responding to the incident.

