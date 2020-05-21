Emergency funding available for Central Okanagan charities

Charities supporting COVID-19 response can have access to the emergency funding

Central Okanagan charities supporting COVID-19 response now have access to additional emergency funding.

Central Okanagan Foundation announced it will provide $272,790 to support local charities in partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross. The funds are part of the federal government’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau originally announced the ECSF on April 21, which is a part of a series of emergency response measures by the federal government.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19,” Central Okanagan Foundation executive director David Knapp said.

“Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

Starting on May 19, Central Okanagan Foundation will start accepting applications for funding from qualified charities and can be used for a variety of purposes, including covering staffing and resource needs and more.

The foundation said the emergency funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July.

For more information on eligibility and application, visit Central Okanagan Foundation’s website.

