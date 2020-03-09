West Kelowna faced $5.2 million in recovery costs after a 2016 flood. (Capital News file photo)

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations reminding residents to be prepared as spring melt arrives

Agency advises people to prepare 72-hour emergency kit

The Central Okanagan may have avoided any serious emergencies lately, but it’s still important to be prepared, according to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (COER).

The district said families should have enough supplies for at least 72 hours, emergency or not.

“This is a good time to dust off your family emergency plan and ensure it’s up to date,” said Central Okanagan’s emergency program coordinator Sandra Follack.

“It’s also a perfect opportunity to check through your ‘grab and go’ kit to replenish and replace any outdated food, prescriptions, water or other items that you might need should you have to leave your home.”

There may not be enough time to issue a notice to evacuate an area in the first hours of an emergency, which is why it’s important to have an emergency plan prepared and a kit that you can take easily, according to COER.

The best time to prepare for an emergency is when there isn’t one, it added.

Follack also advised that residents should take the upcoming spring break to create an emergency plan with family members.

For tips on what to include in your grab and go kit and other preparedness information, visit the district’s emergency operations website.

