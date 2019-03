RCMP officers are redirecting traffic after a minor crash at Casorso and Lanfranco

A car accident at the intersection of Casorso Road and Lanfranco Road has traffic slowly moving through the intersection.

Kelowna RCMP is on scene directing traffic.

Try to plan an alternate route if possible.

Crash at intersection of Lanfranco Road and Casorso Road. RCMP are directing traffic. Plan an alternate route if possible pic.twitter.com/Oxo57S16gp — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) March 17, 2019

Read More: Kelowna hiker rescued from Canyon Falls Park

Read More: Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged bank robber

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter