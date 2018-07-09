Emerging artist, Ruth Cipes performs at Music in the Park

The weekly summer music event will continue this Friday

This Friday families and music lovers can enjoy another night of Music in the Park.

Emerging artist, Ruth Cipes will open the night, Proper Men will then take the stage and The New Groovement will play into the evening.

Related: Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

The free event will go on from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and run through August 24 at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park. Music lovers can enjoy a variety of genres including country, pop, dance, and classical. Food and drink vendor services will be available throughout the event. West Kelowna Recreation staff will also be in the park with supervised games and activities for the kids.

Related: Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

Part of the community connection will happen through Facebook. Join the conversation through the Facebook link on the City of West Kelowna’s homepage at www.westkelownacity.ca.

For more information on what to do this summer in West Kelowna, visit our tourism website at www.visitwestside.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accident forces Coquihalla lane closure
Next story
Kelowna’s first weekend of July, in your words

Just Posted

Emerging artist, Ruth Cipes performs at Music in the Park

The weekly summer music event will continue this Friday

UBC hosts pollinator picnic in Kelowna

The bee ambassador program creates a buzz about the nectar trail

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Conservative justice critic brings justice reform concerns to Kelowna

MP Rob Nicholson set to address ‘troubling’ aspects of government’s planned changes today

Stewart concert coming to Kelowna on Nov. 1

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer touring across Canada

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

UPDATE: Crash near Lumby claims life, passenger airlifted to hospital

Emergency personnel responded to the fatal accident on Lumby Mabel Lake Road Saturday night

Hamstring injury ends season for Andre De Grasse

Sprinter suffered injury while competing last weekend at Canadian track and field championships

Duct tape used to haul boat nets B.C. driver hefty fine

Vessel was held with duct-tape reinforced straps on a trailer with no brakes and a handmade axle

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Massachusetts rider wins Big White slopestyle

Nicholi Rogatkin won the gold medal in front of 3,500 fans at the Big White Invitational Slopestyle.

Gay takes bronze at nationals in Ottawa

Okanagan Misson Secondary grad places third in 3,000 metre steeplechase.

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Falcons down Pickles, host Cowlitz for three

Kelowna takes two of three West Coast League games from Portland to lead North Division

Most Read