Emerica pro skate legends slide into Penticton

The Emerica Pro Skateboard Team is coming to the Penticton Youth Park July 16

The Emerica Pro Skateboard Team is coming to the Penticton Youth Park.

“This is a chance to see some of the best skateboarders in the world,” said Brock Warr with Freeride Boardshop.

“An event like this has not come to Penticton in over a decade.”

Andrew Reynolds, Leo Romero, Spanky, Figgy and local Penticton legend Skylar Kehr are slated to be in attendance July 16 at 3 p.m. at the Penticton Youth Park presented by Freeride Boardshop and Pentagon Boardshop.

Related: Pentown Throwdown at 2017 Peachfest

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP looking for missing man

Just Posted

Seven little kittens find fur-ever homes in Kelowna

The Okanagan Cat Coalition hosts another successful adoption event

Kelowna RCMP looking for missing man

Thomas Quigley, 41 was reported missing by his family

Kelowna locals finalists in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific program

The Mission Group Enterprises CEO, and president named

Inaugural Invitational Slopestyle wraps up at Big White

Nicholi Rogatkin took first place on the new slopestyle course

PBR landed at Prospera Place for a night of excitement

Kelowna hosted the night of action for a second year in a row

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Emerica pro skate legends slide into Penticton

The Emerica Pro Skateboard Team is coming to the Penticton Youth Park July 16

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Time Winery names director of marketing

Urban Winery preparing to open in downtown Penticton

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

Most Read