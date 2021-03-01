Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)

Emotional testimony from accused Kelowna Canada Day killer’s friend in manslaughter trial

‘I confronted him, and he admitted to me that he stabbed someone,’ says accused killer’s former housemate

Colby McKee-Lanchick says Noah Vaten was like family to him.

The two grew up together and lived together in Rutland back in July 2018, the month Vaten is accused of fatally stabbing Esa Carriere during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna.

Two-and-a-half years later, Vaten is on trial for manslaughter, alongside co-accused Nathan Truant. On Monday (March 1), McKee-Lanchick was called to the stand, providing an emotional testimony outlining his friend’s actions that night and the next morning.

The two spent most of Canada Day together, alongside a few other people, drinking and smoking weed in Ben Lee Park in Rutland, McKee-Lanchick testified. That evening, they took the bus downtown to join in on the celebrations.

In City Park, they met up with another group which included Vaten’s co-accused. Truant, McKee-Lanchick said, pulled out some cocaine. McKee-Lanchick said he brought Vaten aside and asked him not to partake, citing previous negative experiences Vaten had with the drug.

The group split-up when they spotted a police officer approaching, Vaten fleeing with Truant and McKee-Lanchick heading in a different direction, saying he didn’t want anything to do with the drug.

McKee-Lanchick headed home and didn’t see Vaten the rest of the night.

Vaten spent the night in police custody after causing a disturbance outside the Rutland Community Policing Office early on July 2. The two wouldn’t see each other until the next morning.

McKee-Lanchick read the news when he woke up. He saw a story about a man who’d been stabbed near the Queensway Transit Exchange late the previous night. McKee-Lanchick testified his then-girlfriend overheard Vaten mention he had stabbed someone that night, so he approached him about it.

“I confronted him, and he admitted to me that he stabbed someone,” McKee-Lanchick said as his voice started to tremble. “(He admitted) he f—cked up, he didn’t mean it, he was scared.”

McKee-Lanchick said after asking Vaten what happened that night, Vaten offered a demonstration and showed him the knife he used.

“He was showing me how he stabbed the guy, and he hit me a little bit too hard, so we both chuckled,” he said, in tears.

The Crown played a video of McKee-Lanchick’s confrontation captured by a security camera in the home’s garage. It shows Vaten re-enacting the alleged stabbing in a similar way he did to his drunk tank cellmate just hours before.

Outside the courthouse during the morning break, Vaten and McKee-Lanchick stood on opposite sides of the staircase. They did not speak to each other.

The trial continues.

READ MORE: Accused Kelowna Canada Day killer confessed to ‘murder’ in drunk tank, court hears

READ MORE: Manslaughter trial begins for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtManslaughter Trial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous consent must come first and last for B.C. industrial projects
Next story
North Okanagan MLA examining role of police

Just Posted

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 80+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Emotional testimony from accused Kelowna Canada Day killer’s friend in manslaughter trial

‘I confronted him, and he admitted to me that he stabbed someone,’ says accused killer’s former housemate

Basketball hoop (Pixabay.com)
Peachland to only allow West Kelowna sports teams at local facilities

The decision is to help keep the community safe during the pandemic

Photo courtesy RCMP
Alleged road rage incident involving sledgehammer ends with Kelowna RCMP car rammed

RCMP searched for two days to find the suspect vehicle

Visitors at the farm in 2019. (Arion Therapeutic Farm - Facebook)
Kelowna therapy farm finds new home

Arion Therapeutic Farm will be moving in late spring

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that's supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu. (Contributed)
North Okanagan MLA examining role of police

Harwinder Sandhu a member of special committee on reforming the police act

Okanagan Falls fire department put on an ice rescue course at Yellow Lake this weekend.
South Okanagan firefighters submerged in the icy waters of Yellow Lake

The local firefighters were taking ice rescue training at the Penticton lake this weekend

Salmon Arm RCMP officers seized a handgun and a quantity of cocaine during a search of a vehicle on Thursday, Feb. 11. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP seize handgun, cocaine in vehicle search

Two Surrey residents released from custody, investigation continues

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lumby’s WTF What the Fry was broken into Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, and the till was stolen around 9:30 a.m. (Facebook)
Cash box stolen from Lumby poutinerie

WTF broken into in broad daylight seven weeks after grand opening

Most Read