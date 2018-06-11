End Summer Hunger in Kelowna looks to break another record

The fundraising campaign has set a goal of $40,000

The End Summer Hunger campaign is on the search to raise money and food for the Salvation Army Central Okanagan at Save-On- Foods at Cooper and Lakeshore for the third year in a row on Sunday June 24.

In 2016, Francis Cheng set out with the goal of raising $1,000 for the newly founded campaign End Summer Hunger. After the campaign’s success and surpassing their goal they raised $7,400. The End Summer Hunger has continued to grow and was able to raise $23,000 in 2017.

“We have the goal of raising $40,000,” Cheng said.

The Salvation Army’s Community Life Centre runs a supportive food bank in Rutland, and provides casework services and programs to the community, helping approximately 540 individuals and families each month.

“Francis Cheng continues to been an incredible advocate for our mission,” Darryl Burry, executive director said.

Cheng will be working alongside Scotiabank volunteers. The Salvation Army is looking to partner with more community members for fundraising events. If you are interested please contact Dorothy

The Salvation Army is looking for more advocates who would like to spearhead a fundraising event with us. If you are interested, please contact Dorothy

