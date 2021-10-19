The Enderby Farmers Market will be staying outdoors following a successful application to use Cliff Avenue for the 2021-22 winter season. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Enderby farmers market back for winter season

Cliff Avenue will be closed to traffic Friday mornings to make way for up to 32 vendors

After a successful stint on main street since May, the Enderby Farmers Market will be back outdoors for a winter season.

On Monday (Oct. 18) city council approved an application by market organizers to close Cliff Avenue to traffic between Highway 97A and Belvedere Street on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Nov. 5 to April 22, 2022.

“We strongly believe that having the Enderby Farmers Market located downtown Enderby through the winter months will be mutually beneficial to both the merchants and our vendors,” states the market’s application.

The market moved to the street starting May 7 this year. That application ran until Oct. 22, and as the end-date neared organizers applied for a renewal of the agreement.

A total of 32 vendors are permitted to set up downtown, and the market plans to run the first and third Friday of each month.

Pedestrians at the market will find produce, baked goods, cheese, eggs, chocolate, bread, wine, spirits and beer, as well as crafts, flowers, pet products and more.

Twenty-eight surrounding businesses were petitioned on whether they wanted the downtown market to continue through winter, with all but two voting ‘yes’.

Cliff Avenue will be barricaded from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on market days, and the market will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to allow time for set up and take down.

