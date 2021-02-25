Enderby man prohibited from driving after colliding into Kelowna bus stop

A driver that collided into a bus stop in Kelowna yesterday (Feb. 24) is temporarily prohibited from driving.

RCMP explained in a statement Feb. 25 that they responded to the collision, reported at the intersection of Sutherland Avenue and Pandosy Street.

Police found that a grey Dodge Journey had struck a pole at a bus stop, causing minor damage to both the vehicle and pole.

“Officers investigated and formed the grounds to believe that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs,” stated RCMP.

Police issued the 35-year-old man from Enderby a 24-hour driving prohibition, and his vehicle was towed.

