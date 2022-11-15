The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020, resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm but did not conclude on Nov. 4 as expected. (File photo) B.C. Provincial Court courtroom. (File photo)

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020, resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm but did not conclude on Nov. 4 as expected. (File photo) B.C. Provincial Court courtroom. (File photo)

Enderby man’s armed robbery trial from 2021 in Salmon Arm court still ongoing

Defence submissions over robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store may be scheduled in December

The trial of an Enderby man charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store on New Years’s Day 2020 did not wrap up when expected. 

Anthony Robert Summers, 31, is facing several charges in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm including: robbery; disguising his face with intent to commit an offence; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Although the trial regarding the robbery of Setters Liquor Store began last year, it was adjourned in July 2021 and then resumed on Oct. 31, 2022. It was expected to conclude on Nov. 4, but took longer than anticipated.

The next court appearance scheduled is Nov. 21 in Kamloops, when another date will be set for defence counsel to present submissions. Crown counsel has wrapped up its submissions.

Summers first appeared in Salmon Arm court in the prisoner’s box, but was released during the week. He was then sitting in the courtroom gallery with a family member. Because Summers was not in custody prior to the Oct. 31 trial continuation, it was agreed he could be released with conditions.

Read more: Trial resumes for Enderby man charged in connection with Salmon Arm armed robbery

Read more: King’s Christian students supply superb support for Shuswap Family Centre

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

.

Armed robberyCourtSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘My child is suffering’: BC parents furious at shortage of pain relievers
Next story
VIDEO: Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2.5-year ban

Just Posted

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No one hurt after 100 rounds fired in shootings near Merritt, mayor says

Lake Life Lottery winner Allen Davenport behind the wheel of his new 2022 Mustang convertible. (Photo/KGH Foundation)
Kelowna hospital employee wins convertible, vacation in Lake Life Lottery

Pixabay image
One bedroom rent in Kelowna almost at $2,000 monthly

On-street parking in downtown Kelowna will be free on Saturdays in December. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council approves free parking on Saturdays for holiday shopping