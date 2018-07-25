Eneas remains out of control, evacuation alerts rescinded

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland continues to grow away from houses

The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Eneas wildfire, south of Peachland, is still considered out of control as of Thursday morning.

The fire is currently estimated at 1,793 hectares in size, though it is expected to have grown throughout Wednesday. New mapping information has yet to be released.

Regardless, the threat to nearby homes has abated and evacuation alerts for Peachland and in the West Electoral Area of the Central Okanaganissued earlier in the fire’s growth were rescinded Wednesday afternoon.

Mount Eneas, the wildfire just outside Peachland is expected to grow in a southerly direction today, assuming that the weather forecast pans out.

The fire currently sits at an estimated 1,793 hectares in size and is still considered out of control.

The biggest challenge for the time being is that public interest is high and slowing traffic is an issue, said Noelle Kekula, in her afternoon statement.

Crews are continuing to establish control lines and are building hose line from the north to south sides of the fire.

Currently there are 97 personnel are on site, and five air support being used as needed.

As for the smaller nearby Peachland creek wildfire, about 2.5 kilometres west of Peachland, is being held at 23.1 hectares

