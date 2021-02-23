Supt. Kara Triance took over as the officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment in October 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Supt. Kara Triance took over as the officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment in October 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Enforcing COVID-19 health orders a learning curve for Kelowna RCMP, says top cop

Supt. Kara Triance says the detachment has faced several new challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19, and the public health orders implemented to combat it, has posed significant challenges for the Kelowna RCMP over the last year, says top cop Supt. Kara Triance.

In her first report to city council on Monday, Triance outlined the struggles the local detachment has faced through the pandemic as part of a presentation on 2020 crime trends.

RCMP enforcement of public health orders has increased the workload on local officers, Triance said, adding the detachment has taken on new training regimes related to the new area of enforcement. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, health orders were enforced by medical health officers at health authorities like Interior Health.

As was the case for many detachments across the country through 2020, Triance said “pandemic-related factors” also likely contributed to increased domestic violence and assault offences, each growing more than 15 per cent through 2020.

READ MORE: ‘Deeply concerning’: New Kelowna RCMP commander addresses detachment’s controversies

READ MORE: Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Coun. Brad Sieben, citing recent instances in which people have refused to don a mask at local businesses in an attempt to make a “political statement,” asked Triance whether calling 911 is the right course of action during such altercations.

“In a case where lives are being put at risk, where individuals are not wearing a mask or breaching any sort of public health order — particularly given we’re fighting a global pandemic — this is a time to call the police,” she said.

Mayor Colin Basran asked Triance to address the police response to large anti-COVID-restriction rallies across the street from city hall every weekend, pointing to the belief expressed by some that the city and RCMP are not doing enough to stop the demonstrations.

Triance says the detachment has done its best to manage the rallies in a way that protects public safety while allowing the demonstrators their right to protest peacefully.

So far, the self-identified organizer of the protests, David Kevin Lindsay, has been fined three times for a total of $6,900 for hosting the weekly rallies. However, individual participants have not been given fines.

“In this case, we have chosen to focus our efforts on those of the highest jeopardy, and that is the organizers of the events,” Triance said. “When the manner is so egregious, we are no longer able to respond through the repeated laying of violation tickets; we bring those matters to the BC Prosecution Service.”

Those reports to Crown counsel are reviewed by prosecutors, which could result in charges. In the case the Crown does not approve charges, the RCMP can still issue a fine for up to a year after the offence.

Council lauded the new commander’s direction and active communication with residents. Coun. Charlie Hodge said Triance has instilled “a tremendous sense of confidence” that had been lacking under former leadership.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaCoronavirusRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan community called out for lack of rental housing

Just Posted

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Supt. Kara Triance took over as the officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment in October 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Enforcing COVID-19 health orders a learning curve for Kelowna RCMP, says top cop

Supt. Kara Triance says the detachment has faced several new challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

The Box Canyon chain-up area on the Coquihalla Highway in B.C. as seen in a screenshot from a drone video published on the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Facebook page on Oct. 26, 2018. (Facebook)
Truck driver facing 8 counts of criminal negligence for 2016 Coquihalla crash

Trial of Roy McCormack began Monday in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack

Two men were loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing on Seratoga Road Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna man arrested after alleged stabbing

The 42-year-old man remains in custody and will be brought before the court

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

More affordable housing units are needed not just in Vernon, but all neighbouring jurisdictions and Vernon says it’s time for Coldstream to get on board. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan community called out for lack of rental housing

Vernon urging its neighbour to “step up to the plate” and allow more affordable places to lives

Morning Star file photo The Vernon swimming pool will host free events Sunday and Monday.
North Okanagan pool reopens after week-long closure

Lanes, leisure and hot tub back up and running Feb. 23

The City of Vernon’s application to the B.C. Supreme Court for a judicial review and to overturn a Labour Relations Board reconsideration panel ruling in the case of a terminated fire captain has been dismissed. (File photo)
BC Supreme Court dismisses City of Vernon application

City sought judicial review, overturning of board decision in relation to terminated fire captain

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man after he failed to return from an overnight hiking trip in Manning Park. (File photo)
GSAR helicopter plucks missing hiker off Manning Park mountain top

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Summerland Royal Bank. (John Arendt Summerland Review)
Former Summerland Royal Bank employee faces fraud charges

RBC says they have reimbursed the affected clients

Most Read