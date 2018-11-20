Engineering One Design competition showcase to feature life-saving projects

Ray Taheri, senior instructor at the UBC Okanagan School of Engineering with students photo: contributed

First-year engineering students at UBC Okanagan have been tasked with solving a pressing need that may save lives.

UBC Okanagan is following its successful collaboration with Metro Community Church where the same first-year design course led to a personal belongings carrier prototypedesigned for homeless people. Course Instructor Ray Taheri was approached this summer by Union Gospel Mission to see if students could design a safer clothing donation bin.

“In the Lower Mainland alone, there have been many cases of injuries and even death related to people being trapped inside these bins,” said Taheri. “We asked students to take on this challenging task and come up with a new and innovative design to stop these needless injuries and death.”

Over 400 first-year students are participating in the computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) APSC 171 design competition finals. The competition culminates with a showcase taking place on Sunday, Nov. 25.

