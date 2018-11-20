Ray Taheri, senior instructor at the UBC Okanagan School of Engineering with students photo: contributed

Engineering One Design competition showcase to feature life-saving projects

UBC Okanagan engineering students were tasked with designing a safer donation bin

First-year engineering students at UBC Okanagan have been tasked with solving a pressing need that may save lives.

UBC Okanagan is following its successful collaboration with Metro Community Church where the same first-year design course led to a personal belongings carrier prototypedesigned for homeless people. Course Instructor Ray Taheri was approached this summer by Union Gospel Mission to see if students could design a safer clothing donation bin.

RELATED:Three UBC Okanagan students awarded women in tech scholarships

“In the Lower Mainland alone, there have been many cases of injuries and even death related to people being trapped inside these bins,” said Taheri. “We asked students to take on this challenging task and come up with a new and innovative design to stop these needless injuries and death.”

RELATED: UBC Okanagan BARK program helps local kids with social skills

Over 400 first-year students are participating in the computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) APSC 171 design competition finals. The competition culminates with a showcase taking place on Sunday, Nov. 25.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Mounties investigate shot fired in downtown-area home
Next story
Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

Just Posted

ICBC urging drivers to exercise caution in parking lots

Insurance corporation says each Christmas there are hundreds of crashes in mall parking lots

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

Engineering One Design competition showcase to feature life-saving projects

UBC Okanagan engineering students were tasked with designing a safer donation bin

Canada Post strikes continue in Kelowna

CUPW workers are in negotiation according to Canada Post

Kelowna lotto winner: ‘You never think it’s going to be you’

Kelowna’s Nick Pisio is now one million dollars richer after lotto win.

VIDEO: Two officers of B.C. Legislature escorted out amid investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Festival lights up the Okanagan

Hanukkah celebrations planned for Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and Oliver

Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, bloody B.C. murder trial hears

Colin John pleads not guilty as trial opens in 2016 Chemainus murder case

Hergott: Remembering road traffic victims

The seventh annual commemorative event will be held Wednesday evening, Nov. 21

Late 2019 too long to wait for ridesharing: B.C. Conservatives

“While the rest of the world is embracing this transportation revolution, B.C. is only now staggering slowly toward legislation on a business model that’s been mainstreamed for over a decade in other jurisdictions.”

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

ICBC warns shoppers of the high-accident season at mall parking lots

Over 150,000 accidents happened during the holiday season last year

Update: South Okanagan man wielding axe gets almost 23 months in jail

Steve Joseph Godbout was convicted of several charges in Penticton provincial court

Vernon Kokanees rule home pool

Jamboree sees swimmers from Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton and Summerland compete

Most Read