Enhancements beside Rail Trail to showcase history and nature

Crews said they will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

The RDNO has started preliminary work and site enhancements beside the Okanagan Rail Trail at km 3.7.

Additional funding has been received from a private donation for the improvement and restoration of select areas along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna, Lake Country and the RDNO. These improvements will include the addition of trail history and nature interpretation, and are meant to increase the natural beauty of the trail along with user experiences. The hope is that these advancements will leave users with a unique experience that connects them with both nature and the history behind the trail.

“As a part of these upgrades, we will be completing environmental protection work, and enhancing a select area adjacent to the trail,” said Keith Pinkoski, Manager of Parks. “We kindly ask trail users to obey all construction signage and flaggers that may be present on site.”

Equipment has been brought on site, and work is expected to last two to three weeks. Crews will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

Residents can receive instant updates on all RDNO trail updates by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For further information, please call 250.550.3700, or email communityservices@rdno.ca.

Related: Vernon Bike Fest continues

Related: Downtown Vernon Asscociation unveils new bike corral

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP
Next story
UBC Okanagan researcher joins team to protect B.C. forested watersheds

Just Posted

That Awful Variety show doesn’t live up to its name

The live music and comedy show gives Kelowna’s music scene a unique experience

Kelowna doctor warns against tanning as skin cancer rates rise

A Kelowna doctor said the number of people diagnosed with skin cancer has increased in recent years

UBC Okanagan researcher joins team to protect B.C. forested watersheds

Interior university coalition funds disaster prevention research initiatives

Enhancements beside Rail Trail to showcase history and nature

Crews said they will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny and warm

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny week in the Okanagan, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C this weekend.

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Okanagan man in critical condition after assault at beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Okanagan high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

LETTER: Cannabis petition should be examined carefully

Whether you are an adult or a youth, cannabis will always be available

Most Read