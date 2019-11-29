An explosion occurred at the Envirogreen waste reclamation plant near Princeton. (Envirogreen photo)

Envirogreen to assess what led to Princeton explosion

Incident at soil reclamation operation occurred on evening of Nov. 27

Investigation work is continuing into the cause of an explosion at a soil reclamation operation near Princeton earlier this week.

Vijay Lanji, president of Envirogreen Technologies, said the explosion occurred on Nov. 27 around 8:30 p.m.

WorkSafe BC was notified and an inspector was at the site the following day.

The next step for Envirogreen Technologies will be to assess what led to the explosion.

“We’ve started an incident investigation,” Lanji said, adding that structural engineers will ensure everything on the site is safe before the investigation begins. “The work area has been cleared by WorkSafe BC.”

The investigation will include examining some of the components at the facility and sending them back to the manufacturer.

The explosion means the plant’s annual shutdown, which runs from December to March, will begin a little earlier than usual, he added.

The Envirogreen Technologies facility is 18 kilometres south of Princeton on Highway 3. It uses a thermal desorption proces to purify hydrocarbon-contaminated soil.

The purified soil is then sterilized and used for mine reclamation.

The Princeton plant has been in operation since 1995. The explosion is the first time something of this nature has occurred at the facility.

