Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

Rough winter conditions are still expected on Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 1

A winter storm is still causing problems on highways throughout the Okanagan.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for drivers heading out for the Connector, the Coquihalla and parts of Highway 1 due to a frontal system that still has heavy snow effecting roads and drivers.

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” reads the website.

An expected five to 20 cm of snow is expected by late Saturday afternoon, but is scheduled to end at night.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna looking for snow angels

DriveBC continues to monitor closures and advisories throughout the province. Get updates here.

Environment Canada continues weather alert for Okanagan highways

