Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley

Strong winds, rain, and lightning may be expected for Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton

Environment Canada is issuing a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Okanagan Valley.

Rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning and possible hail could be expected Tuesday evening.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail this evening and overnight,” stated Environment Canada.

Highway alerts are in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Lightning sparked several blazes in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Monday.

READ MORE: Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

Report severe weather by using the hashtag #BCstorm.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know
Next story
Emergency rescue of injured mountain biker in Kelowna

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley

Strong winds, rain, and lightning may be expected for Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton

Emergency rescue of injured mountain biker in Kelowna

Reports of an injured mountain biker on Crawford trails

Supportive housing first step to healing: BC Housing CEO

Shayne Ramsay explains changes to Rutland’s McCurdy development

West Kelowna motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

The driver’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature

Kelowna baby snatcher pleads guilty

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is sentenced to two years probation

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

B.C. teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students

Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Okanagan man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

The man could only conclude that it was a decidedly “male” tomato.

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

$250,000 worth of property stolen from Okanagan storage

Police are investigating after a possible theft on the weekend

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

Most Read