Environment Canada issues snowfall warning and highway alerts across Okanagan

As much as 30 to 60 cm of snow is expected by Friday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for much of the southern interior along with four separate highway alerts.

The warning, posted at 3:47 this morning, states at least 10 cm of snow is expected in West Kelowna, Peachland, Sicamous and Grand Forks. This is due to a pacific frontal system will make its way inland later today and hover over the southern interior overnight.

Alerts were also issued for several roadways in the Fraser Canyon, including:

  • Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
  • Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
  • Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna
  • Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Heavy snow will begin this evening and persist through Friday. As much as 30 to 60 cm of snow can be expected by late Friday afternoon.

The forecaster advises road users that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times, this is especially true in mountainous regions.

If you must brave the elements, Shift Into Winter has tips for driving in such conditions.

To report weather conditions, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca. To keep up to date on the weather conditions conversation, use #BCStorm on social media.

