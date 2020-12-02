Environment Canada predicts warmer than average temperatures for Interior this winter

There is a 40 to 50 per cent chance that the Southern Interior will be in a warm category this winter

Winter in the Southern Interior might not be as chilly as usual this year.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, there is a 40 to 50 per cent chance that the Southern Interior will be in a warm category this winter.

“It’s not a given, but it’s the most likely scenario,” he said.

According to Lundquist, a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean by the name of La Niña will create strong winds that blow warm water at the ocean’s surface from South America to Indonesia. As the warm water moves west, cold water from the deep rises to the surface near the coast of South America.

“We have La Niña, which means our winters are usually colder than average,” he said.

“So, I think the winter is going to be back-ended. The beginning of winter (Dec.1) has started out warm. We have a ridge of high pressure and it’s generally fairly warm. But as we get further into January, the models are showing more likely to get colder than average and certainly in February.”

Lundquist said his reports indicate that winter may be extended and spring could be pushed back.

In terms of the next couple of weeks, Lundquist said temperatures will be warmer on average.

“I think there’s a reason for this. The temperature off the west coast of Alaska is warm. Usually, there’s ice there at this time of year, so there may be a bit of climate change there as a piece of the puzzle.

Here is a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

